Foley Fun Days Kicking Off Friday- Let The Fun Begin

Foley Fun Days won't have their Official Kick off until Monday, June 21st, but that's not stopping them from getting a head start.

12TH ANNUAL BOOK SALE

Friday, June 18th from 9 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, June 19th from 10 am to 1 pm, The 12th Annual Book Sale by the friends of the library will be taking place. It's a great place to pick up some like new books for everyone in your family.

FOLEY BICYCLE SAFETY RODEO SATURDAY

The Foley Bicycle Safety Rodeo will be taking place on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm, for children 10 and under, who have already pre-registered. amd will take place at the Foley Lion's Park. This fun event is hosted by the Foley Police Department, and is a great way for our kids to learn how to be safe when riding a bike. It will also teach the kids about helmet safety, and they'll even inspect your bicycle to make sure it's safe to ride.

MEDALLION HUNT BEGINS MONDAY ALONG WITH THE MIDWAY

The real excitement starts on Monday, when you can search for clues for The Medallion Hunt, and get wristbands to ride the day away at the Midway. You can choose to ride all night or all afternoon for one low price. You'll also enjoy live music by the SaddleTramp Band after the coronation around 11 pm.

TUESDAY IS FAMILY FUN NIGHT

The lineup of fun things to do is jam packed for Tuesday night, with the Heavenly Hot Rod Show from 5-8pm, FREE kids activities and a petting zoo from 6 - 8 pm, The Fire Department's Waterball fight at 7 pm, and music from The Future, an all girl cover band downtown on the stage from 7:30 - 10:30 pm.

PARADE, MUSIC AND BINGO WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will kick off with Bingo at 1 pm, followed by a the parade beginning at 6:30 pm, and more great live music with the band of brothers called STIFLE, playing your favorite songs to sing and dance to immediately following the parade until 11 pm.

For a complete listing of all the fun and activities that will begin Friday, click HERE now, and enjoy Foley Fun Days.



