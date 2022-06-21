Foley Fun Days Continues

Foley Fun Days Continues

Submitted by City of Foley

FOLEY -- Foley Fun Days continue this week.

Tonight, the fun continues with the Heavenly Hot Rod Show, a family fun night, and a street dance featuring Darling Miss Jane, a cover band from central Minnesota.

Wednesday, the activities wrap up with the Grand Parade, called the biggest little parade in Minnesota,  starting at 6:30, followed by another street dance featuring Stifle, a cover band featuring a group of brothers.

Central Minnesota County Fair Schedule 2022

