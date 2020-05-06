Foley Fun Days Canceled for This Year

FOLEY -- Foley Fun Days the latest city celebration to be canceled due to the coronavirus.

The city posted a message on its Facebook page Wednesday morning that says, 'after careful consideration, the Foley City Council voted to not authorize the use of streets for Foley Fun Days this year, which ultimately has led to the cancellation of Foley Fun Days.

St. Cloud, Waite Park, and Sartell are among some of the other area cities that have elected to not hold city celebrations this summer due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.