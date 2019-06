FOLEY -- Foley area residents can celebrate Fun Days this week. Events run Monday through Wednesday.

Monday's events include a four-piece mariachi band playing on the downtown stage at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday has a hot rod show, a kiddie parade, a dance group from Mexico, and pinata party.

On Wednesday you'll see a traditional Aztec performance group and the grand parade.

You can also ride the midway all three days.