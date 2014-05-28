ST. CLOUD -- Electrolux is canceling second (2nd) shift for Department 27 / Line 3 for today (Wednesday).

If your Supervisor contacted you for work on 2nd shift, please report as scheduled.

Electrolux will also be cancelling both 1st and 2nd shift for Dept 27 / Line 3 for tomorrow(Thursday).

Again, if your Supervisor contacted you for work on 1st or 2nd shift for Thursday May 29, 2014, please report as scheduled.

Department 27 - Line 3 will not be running production.

All other departments are to report as scheduled.