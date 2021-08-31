SARTELL -- A police chase in Sartell led to a Waite Park man being thrown from his vehicle.

Sartell Deputy Police Chief Wayne Schreiner says they were called to the Hi-Vue mobile home park for a mental health issue at around 11:40 Sunday night.

While on scene, officers recognized a man who had a warrant for his arrest. Schreiner say it is unknown if the man was related to the original call.

As officers approached the man, identified as 36-year-old Christopher Lawless of Waite Park, the man jumped into his car and a short chase began.

Authorities say during the chase, Lawless drove through a field and struck several road signs before getting back onto Pinecone Road. Police say Lawless approached the roundabout on Pinecone Road and Scout Drive, where he lost control of the vehicle and rolled several times.

Lawless was thrown from the vehicle. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.

Sartell Police say the case is under investigation and charges are pending.