Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of COVID-19 Victims

ST. PAUL -- Flags at state and federal buildings will be flying at half-staff this weekend to honor those who have died from COVID-19.

Following a proclamation from President Donald Trump regarding flags at federal buildings and national monuments, Governor Tim Walz ordered that flags be lowered today (Friday) through sunset on Sunday to remember and mourn the Americans who have lost their lives during the pandemic and to honor their families.

Walz is encouraging people, businesses, and organizations to lower their flags during this time as well.