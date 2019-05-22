Five St. Cloud Crews Attack Pot Holes [PODCAST]

St. Cloud Public Works has 5 crews attacking the numerous pot holes on St. Cloud streets. St. Cloud Assistant Public Works Director Steve Lawrence joined me on WJON today. He says the crews consist of 2 single person machine aided groups, 2 patch crews with 2 hot wagons, and 1 general pot hole repair crew. Listen to the conversation below.

Steve Lawrence says they have 9 pages of roads that need pot holes fixed and expect to be working on this all summer and expect to be done by the end of summer.

Steve says some cities have experimented with concrete instead of tar roads but concrete costs 5 times what tar costs.