Five People Hurt in Wrong Way Crash on I-94

MONTICELLO-- Five people were hurt in a two-car crash in Monticello on Saturday morning.

The incident happened at an Interstate 94 ramp near mile marker 193 around 4:30 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Kia Optima entered the interstate the wrong way.

Going westward into eastbound traffic, the Optima hit a BMW 535 head-on. The driver of the Optima, 20-year-old Neenah Riedy of St. Cloud, was taken to North Memorial Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the 535, 24-year-old Sai Jajimi and passengers 19-year-old Sindhu Bhandari , 18-year-old Amritha Suresh , and 24-year-old Shiuendran Tiruchapalli all of St. Cloud were taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.