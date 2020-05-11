FireFest in Cold Spring Postponed to 2021

Being added to an ever-growing list of summer concert postponements is FireFest in Cold Spring.

The concert featuring Dustin Lynch, Jo Dee Messina, Jordan Davis, Blackhawk and Aaron Clafton was set for July 25th at Third Street Brewing Company.

In a statement the festival organizers said:

After thoughtful consideration, the Firefest Committee has decided that this years’ Firefest event scheduled for Saturday, July 25, 2020 will be postponed until Saturday, July 31, 2021. Firefest was planning to provide another exciting lineup and entertaining summertime gathering. However, due to the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the event will be postponed until next year. We truly enjoy the opportunity to bring Firefest to all, but the health, safety and well-being for our community members, fans, volunteers, vendors, sponsors, artists and crews are of the greatest importance. Therefore, we believe this is the most appropriate decision. Firefest is working to reschedule the same artist lineup for Firefest 2021. We will continue to work with the artist management and production company to confirm the lineup for next year. We will be making announcements as soon as we can. All event ticket orders and camping reservations for this years’ event will be honored for Firefest 2021. Those wishing to receive a refund are asked to contact Firefest via email at firefestmn@gmail.com. We ask for your patience and understanding in processing any refunds as our committee is comprised of volunteer members. Please continue to check our website and social media for information updates. We appreciate your continued support and understanding regarding the postponement of Firefest. We wish you safe times and look forward to seeing everyone again for Firefest 2021.

The festival has been held every year since 2008 as part of Home Town Pride Days and as a fundraiser for the Cold Spring Fire & Rescue Department Relief Association. Previous alumni of the festival include Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Dierks Bentley, and Jake Owen.

One of this year's performers, Aaron Clafton is originally from Sauk Rapids and is a singer/songwriter in Nashville. He is a friend of 98.1 Minnesota's New Country and was nice enough to create a couple of exclusive performance videos of his songs for 98.1 listeners. Even though we won't get to see him perform this summer, we can at least have a virtual concert from him online.

Stay safe and healthy, we look forward to seeing you at FireFest 2021!