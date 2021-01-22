FireFest in Cold Spring Announces Line-up

COLD SPRING -- Firefest in Cold Spring has announced plans for this year.

The country music line-up includes headliner Dustin Lynch, Jo Dee Messina, Jordan Davis and Blackhawk.

This year's event has been scheduled for July 24th.

Last year's concert was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Organizers say tickets bought last year will be honored this year. Tickets are on sale now.

The event is a fundraiser for the Cold Spring Fire & Rescue Department Relief Association.

