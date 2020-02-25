Fire in Downtown Alexandria Extinguished

ALEXANDRIA -- Firefighters have extinguished a massive fire that destroyed part of downtown Alexandria and forced the evacuation of about two dozen residents.

More than 100 firefighters from multiple departments worked to put out the fire. Crews were called around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and had the fire out by mid-afternoon.

City officials say the fire has destroyed four buildings. About 20 people who live above the businesses have been displaced by the fire, but no injuries are reported. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

The state fire marshal's office is helping in the investigation.