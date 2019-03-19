Fire Crews Respond to Shed Fire Near Kimball

(Photo: Stearns County Sheriff's Office)

KIMBALL -- Fire crews were called to a building fire near Kimball Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 2:00 p.m. along County Road 150 in Maine Prairie Township.

Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka says an off-duty Kimball firefighter was passing by when they noticed smoke coming from a pole shed and called 911. Soyka says the shed belongs to 30-year-old Joseph Borman of Kimball.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze, which caused moderate damage to the structure. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: kimball, shed fire
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top