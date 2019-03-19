Fire Crews Respond to Shed Fire Near Kimball

KIMBALL -- Fire crews were called to a building fire near Kimball Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 2:00 p.m. along County Road 150 in Maine Prairie Township.

Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka says an off-duty Kimball firefighter was passing by when they noticed smoke coming from a pole shed and called 911. Soyka says the shed belongs to 30-year-old Joseph Borman of Kimball.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze, which caused moderate damage to the structure. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.