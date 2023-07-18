Fatal Tuesday Morning Crash in Swift County
SWIFT COUNTY (WJON News) - A Semi and SUV collided Northwest of Willmar Tuesday morning, resulting in the death of a driver.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a Volkswagon Tiguan driven by a 35-year-old man from Grand Forks was driving south on County Road 31 when he failed to stop for a stop sign and crashed into a Kenworth Semi headed west on Highway 9 driven by 64-year-old Jeffrey King of Spicer.
King was not injured; the name of the SUV driver is being withheld until Wednesday morning.
