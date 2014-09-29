ST. CLOUD -- Farmers across Minnesota have started getting in their fields for an early jump in the harvest season.

University of Minnesota Extension educator Dan Martens says corn planted early is being chopped for silage.

With the late planting season in the spring, Martens says many farmers know a majority of their corn won't be mature once harvest is officially underway.

The fall weather has so far work towards their advantage.

Martens says if the weather can stay dry farmers can let their corn mature a little longer to produce better feed.

Earlier this month farmers were surprised by a frost which cause damage to some Minnesota fields.

Martens says if farmers can avoid a hard killing frost, silage will be able to be harvested until early November.