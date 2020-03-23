Fare Increase Approved for On-Demand Ride Service in Sartell

SARTELL -- Passengers who use the on-demand ride service in Sartell called ConneX will see a fare increase starting April 1st.

Metro Bus is raising the fare on the trial service to $2.50 per trip. Free transfers will remain in effect during the two-hour window from when the original fee was paid. You'll also be able to transfer between fixed routes and Connex for free within that window as well.

All passes will work with the ConneX on-demand ride service and veterans can ride for free.

