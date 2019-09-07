Family Says Body Found is That of Missing 21-Year-Old

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) -- Duluth emergency workers have recovered a man's body from the water near Canal Park in an area where a University of Minnesota Duluth student went missing.

The family of 21-year-old Inver Grove Heights native Jacob Michael Lavoie confirmed Friday that the body was his.

Police say the body was recovered about 3 p.m. Friday.

Police had asked for the public's help in finding Lavoie. Family members say he went missing after going out with friends on Aug. 31.