Family Fun Fest Parade Marches Through Waite Park [GALLERY]

WAITE PARK -- Celebration of the 55th annual Spass Tag Family Fun Fest continued with the Grand Day Parade in Waite Park on Thursday night.

The parade moved south on 5th Avenue North, turned onto 1st Street North, and ended on 13th Avenue North by City Hall and Community Park.

It featured local law enforcement, girl scouts, four marching bands, area veteran’s organizations, and several local businesses.

In addition to the parade, there was music in the park featuring Walter's Wheelhouse.

The festivities continue Friday with a car show and another night of music in the park.