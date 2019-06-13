Family Fun Fest Parade Marches Through Waite Park [GALLERY]

Sarah Mueller, WJON

WAITE PARK -- Celebration of the 55th annual Spass Tag Family Fun Fest continued with the Grand Day Parade in Waite Park on Thursday night.

The parade moved south on 5th Avenue North, turned onto 1st Street North, and ended on 13th Avenue North by City Hall and Community Park.

It featured local law enforcement, girl scouts, four marching bands, area veteran’s organizations, and several local businesses.

In addition to the parade, there was music in the park featuring Walter's Wheelhouse.

The festivities continue Friday with a car show and another night of music in the park.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: family fun fest, parade, spass tag, Waite Park
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top