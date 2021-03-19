Fabulous Armadillos First to Play When Paramount Theatre Opens

ST. CLOUD -- We now know who will be the first act to grace the Paramount Theatre stage when they reopen in May.

The Fabulous Armadillos will play twelve concerts over three weekends.

Gretchen Boulka is the Director of Performing Arts. She says the willingness of the Armadillos to play more shows for a smaller audience really helped make this an easy decision.

They were the ones who brought the idea to us and we had the time and space available. We're just really thankful the entire band was willing to put that extra time and effort forward to make this happen.

She says these shows were previously planned last Spring before the shutdown, and because of that tickets will be limited.

There are hundreds of people who already have tickets for this show, they were just waiting to see when we would actually do it. So we have been working with them over the last few weeks to seat them for a showtime that works for them.

All remaining tickets will be available at 10:00 a.m. on April 6th.

Boulka says the Paramount is planning a slow and safe reopening to ensure they can stay open and continue to have performances.

The Fabulous Armadillos "What's Going On? Songs from the Vietnam War Era" show will run May 6th-8th, 20th-22nd and 27th-29th.