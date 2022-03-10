Explore St. Patty’s Day in Minnesota

Minnesota has many locations in the state to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. This includes a St. Patty's Day parade in Marty, Minnesota at 1pm Saturday March 12. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON today. She says this will be the first time since 2019 that St. Patrick's Day celebrations will look close to normal due to the pandemic.

St. Paul, March 17: watch the annual (54 years and counting!) St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown St. Paul. The parade begins at noon and travels east to west along 5th Street beginning at Broadway. The parade will wrap around Rice Park, turning south on Washington and east on 4th Street. Minneapolis, March 17: Head to downtown Minneapolis for the city's 50th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Hosted on the newly renovated Nicollet, this evening parade celebrates 50 years of Irish heritage and families in Minnesota. Parade starts at 6:30 p.m. New Ulm, March 17: New Ulm’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will step off at 5 p.m. This is the 54th year of the parade, making it the longest consecutive Irish parade event in the state. Start the celebration early during the New Ulm Irish Tea and Luncheon on March 10. Cross Lake, March 19: Start your day with the Clover Dash 5K, then grab some lunch and a curbside spot to watch the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. This parade features floats, fun, entertainment and more.



Another unique event in the state is St. Urho Day. Alyssa provided the details below.

St. Urho Day Celebration, Finland, March 11-13: Finland, Minn. has celebrated St. Urho’s Day for 47 years, usually held the closest Saturday to March 16th. There is a beauty pageant, a parade, music, face painting, food, bingo, snow sculptures, and other community festivities.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alyssa Hayes it is available below.