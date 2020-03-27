Exam Stations and License Centers Closing Statewide

UNDATED -- Driver exam stations and license centers across the state will be closed during the two week Stay at Home order.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and Driver and Vehicle Services says all exam stations and registrar and driver’s license agent offices will close at the end of business hours on Friday and remain closed through April 10th.

Governor Tim Walz is expected to sign off on a bill extending deadline two months after the peacetime emergency ends for anyone whose driver's license, instruction permit, provisional license, operator's permit, limited license, or farm work license are set to expire during the closures.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app