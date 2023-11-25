Ex-officer Derek Chauvin stabbed in prison

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been stabbed by another inmate at a federal prison in Arizona where he's serving time for the murder of George Floyd.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to publicly discuss the attack and spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The attack happened Friday at the Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson. The medium-security prison has been plagued by security lapses and staffing shortages.

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed an inmate was assaulted. It said responding employees performed “life-saving measures” before the inmate was taken to a hospital. The agency did not identify the inmate by name.

Messages seeking comment were left with Chauvin’s lawyers.