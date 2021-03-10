Ex-Minneapolis Airport Worker Sentenced for Stealing Copper

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A former Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport electrician accused of stealing more than $125,000 worth of copper from a project site has been sentenced to home detention and probation.

Kipp Baldwin, of Bloomington, pleaded guilty earlier to theft by swindle and filing a false tax return.

Five other counts of filling a false return were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Reports say Baldwin was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court Monday to more than five months of electronic home monitoring and five years of probation.

He was also ordered to do electrical work as part of his sentencing.