Ex-Boyfriend Charged with Fatally Shooting Crystal Woman

CRYSTAL (AP) -- A Robbinsdale man is charged with fatally shooting the mother of his child.

Erik Paul Eggleston is facing a charge of second-degree intentional homicide in the Nov. 12 death of his former girlfriend, 29-year-old Nigar Mammadzada.

Police say she was shot twice with a shotgun in the basement of her home in Crystal.

A criminal complaint says the victim's mother told investigators that Eggleston had the code to her daughter's garage and that her daughter had recently broken up with him.

Police found Eggleston at a friend's home in Oak Grove that night, bleeding from self-inflicted cuts that police say appeared to be a suicide attempt.