Evers Loosens Restrictions, Allowing More Businesses to Open

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Dog groomers, upholsterers, lawnmower repair shops and other nonessential businesses in Wisconsin that can offer contactless services will be allowed to reopen starting Wednesday.

The latest loosening of a stay-at-home order designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus was announced Monday by Gov. Tony Evers.

The latest order also allows for outdoor recreational rentals, such as boats, golf carts and kayaks, and the opening of self-service or automatic car washes.

All of the businesses must operate free from contact with customers.

Meanwhile, a cluster of cases led to the closure of the JBS Packerland meatpacking plant in Green Bay.