Event Kicks Off Tonight At Jules Bistro In St. Cloud To Help Women In Need

'LIFT UP THE LADIES' KICK OFF EVENT

Tonight is a special night. It is the 'Lift Up The Ladies" Kick-Off event at Jules Bistro in downtown St. Cloud, located next to The Paramount Center For The Arts.

WOMEN IN NEED IN OUR COMMUNITY

Since March is Women's History Month, it's a great time to support women in our community, especially those women in need. Sandy Nadeau, Director of Development at Anna Marie's Alliance, says that women in need are in great need of undergarments, especially bras. These women are so busy taking care of everyone else, that their basic needs most often go unserved. This event is hoping to help with that very great need in our community.

BRING IN A BRA AND ENJOY FOOD AND DRINK FOR FREE

Throughout the month of June, with the help of other local businesses in the area, Jule's Bistro will be asking us to bring in new bras, and they have a special treat for those who participate.

When you stop by on Thursday evenings between 5 and 7 with at least one brand new bra for a donation, you get to eat and drink for FREE, thanks to all of the partners that have teamed up with Jule's Bistro to support Anna Marie's Alliance in their quest.

CHOOSING THE RIGHT BRA

The best way for you to choose a bra is simple. If you are a woman, buy your favorite bra in your size and your favorite color. Women come in all shapes and sizes, so you know your fit the best, and it just might be exactly what someone else needs. Comfort is so important, and we can really make a difference.

Guys, if you want to participate, don't agonize over what you should buy. Grab a bra or two and make a donation and you are welcome to participate in this great event as well. As a matter of fact, it's even more special if you do something, as it's probably not a comfortable thing for a man to go to a store and buy women's bras.

EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT in the month of March, from 5 to 7 pm, bring a bra, enjoy some great conversation about Anna Marie's Alliance, and get some tasty food and drink for FREE at Jule's Bistro.

If you can't make it on a Thursday evening, don't worry. There are many places that are drop-off locations for this very important event. Buy a bra and drop it off

DROP OFF LOCATIONS

Jules' Bistro

Bad Cad Digital Marketing

Chiropractic Performance Center

Christine's Cheesecake

Daylily Spa & Salon (St. Cloud & Sartell)

Evelie Blu Boutique

New Century Real Estate

Remedy Beauty & Body

St. Cloud Floral

Tammie Downare - State Farm Agent

