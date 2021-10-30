Ervin A. Schreder, 87, Sartell

February 14, 1934 - October 28, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 Noon on Monday, November 1, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Ervin A. Schreder, age 87, of Sartell who passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021 at St. Benedicts Senior Community. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home.

Erv was born on February 14, 1934 in St. Cloud to the late Peter and Clara (Guck) Schreder. He graduated from Sauk Rapids High School and attended drafting school. He married Mary Ann Otto on February 13, 1960 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Minneapolis. They moved to Sartell in 1963 and Erv was employed as a draftsman for DeZurik’s until his retirement. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish.

He is survived by his children, Steve (Diane) of Rice, Ellen Schreder (Gymps Sunel) of Brooklyn Park, Joe (Julie) of Isanti, Michelle (Jim) Turner of Cold Spring, and Andy (Roxanne) of Princeton; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann in 2013; and brother, Gerald.