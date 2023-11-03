Enjoy Nostalgia? Vacation At A 100 Yr Old Gas Station!

Want a fun, unique getaway? How about staying in a nearly 100 year old former Mobil gas station that has been renovated to an AirBnB? This cute place, the Mobil Inn, is in Filmore County in the town of Peterson, MN.

They still get people pulling up every now and then thinking it really is still a gas station. But it hasn't been in business for decades. It was purchased in 1998 by Don Meyer who turned into a personal vacation getaway space.

Later Don's daughter Missy and her daughter Sarah became the owners. That's when a new idea was born. They decided to turn it into place that visitors could stay. They just put it on AirBnB earlier this year and it's already attracting attention.

You may have seen a few other unique places to stay in Minnesota. There is the old jailhouse in Wykoff, MN that has been welcoming guests for years now. I wrote about that one a little while back, you can see it HERE. I still want to go stay there.

The Mobil Inn has lots of historic pictures and information inside the Inn. There's a picture of the original owner that opened the Mobil station in 1925. The original oil stained floors are intact.

One thing that I find the most fun about this place is that they've kept the original gas pumps out front. That's why some people still pull up thinking they can fill up there. And those pumps are stopped at what they last sold gas for....37 cents per gallon!

Want to stay? See the listing HERE.

