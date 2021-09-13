Emmer Feels There is a Crisis on the Southern Border

Sixth District Congressman Tom Emmer says "we have a crisis on the southern border." Emmer joined me on WJON today. He says this crisis began in January when Joe Biden took office as President of the United States. Emmer says the U.S. has lost control of the southern border and states that the vetting process isn't working. He says he wants to make sure that those coming into the country are looking to pursue the American dream as opposed to doing harm in our country. Emmer would like to see the current administration improve the vetting process. He is also concerned about people entering the southern border with COVID-19. Emmer says the current administration doesn't appear concerned about people entering the country with COVID-19.

Emmer says Americans have to learn how to live with COVID-19 in our communities. He says this isn't about Government shutdowns or mandates. Emmer says it is about people taking care of themselves and making sure they do was is appropriate to stay safe from COVID. He says his message to Minnesotans is to do the right thing, the smart thing that keeps you are your family safe. Emmer says we can't afford to have the economy shutdown again.

Congressman Emmer's office is taking applications for the 6th annual young women's leadership program. The YWLP is an annual program designed to give young women the opportunity to learn from and engage with some of Minnesota's top female leaders.

If you are interested in this program you can find out more information here. If you'd like to hear more conversation with Tom it is available below.