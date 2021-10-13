Should Minnesotans Worry About Social Security Running Out?

Minnesota 6th District Congressman Tom Emmer says social security funding is scheduled to run out within the next ten years. He says he believes they have thoughtful people on both sides of the aisle that won't let social security funding run out. He stopped short of guaranteeing the social security funds would be there but he says that's the goal. Emmer says people deserve to have the promises made by the Federal government kept.

I asked Congressman Emmer if Congress has ever borrowed money from Social Security. He said "it depends on how you want to phrase it. In the last administration they reduced the withholdings." He says he thinks they did this in the Obama administration as well. Emmer says you can make the argument that that is borrowing from that fund. He says government does this too often.

Listen to my conversation with Congressman Emmer below.