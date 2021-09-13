Are you In Favor of Identification to Vote in Minnesota?

Congressman Tom Emmer says identification to vote is a big issue in our country and in the State of Minnesota. He says some form of identification should be presented to vote in Minnesota. Emmer says over 70% of Americans believe that some form of identification is appropriate to vote.

He says he commends those in Government who are trying to make it easier for legitimate voters to cast their ballot in any state, federal or local election. He says the technology is there is make remote or mail in voting safe and accurate but he feels integrity measures to verify legitimate votes from legitimate voters needs to be in place.

Learn more about voting requirements in Minnesota here.

Listen to my full conversation with Congressman Emmer below.