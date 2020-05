WAITE PARK -- Fire crews and police were called to Liberty Bank, located at 818 2nd Street South in Waite Park, Wednesday afternoon on a report of a fire.

According to the city of Waite Park's Facebook page, authorities had started clearing the scene a little after 3:30 p.m. Liberty Bank will remain closed for the rest of the day.

There's no word on the exact nature of the incident. Check back with WJON soon for more details.