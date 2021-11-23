Eleven People Displaced by St. Cloud Townhouse Fire

ST. CLOUD -- A fire caused significant damage to a St. Cloud townhouse Monday.

Fire crews responded to the 2400 block of 15th Street north just after 10:00 a.m.

The fire department says an electric incense burner caught fire in the basement. The fire was contained to the basement, but there is heavy smoke damage throughout all levels of the home.

Eleven people from the townhouse and the adjoining residence were displaced by the fire.

The damage is estimated to be at $90,000.

GLOW Holiday Festival Lights Up Minnesota State Fairgrounds

North Shore & Gunflint 2021 Fall Colors