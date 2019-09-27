Eleven People Charged with Defrauding Minnesota Medicaid Program

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota's attorney general's office says it has charged 11 people with defrauding the state's Medicaid program of more than $800,000.

Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement Friday that the charges involve nine different cases. The announcement comes on the heels of an investigation into a northern Minnesota care center that bilked Medicaid out of nearly $2.2 million.

Among those charged Friday were 33-year-old Kaldeq Yusuf, of Hopkins, and 39-year-old Abdifatah Ali, of Eagan, who owned and managed Diversity Home Health Care, Inc. The company allegedly received over $400,000 in a scheme that involved stealing the identities of numerous personal care assistant agencies in order to bill for services that were not completed, as well as unlawful kickback agreements.

Court documents do not list attorneys for Yusuf and Ali.