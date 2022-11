ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two incumbents have won re-election in their statewide races.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has won a second term with a victory over Republican Scott Jensen 53 percent to 44 percent.

Also, incumbent Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon has defeated Republican Kim Crockett 55 percent to 45 percent.