ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- In the Stearns County elections for County Commissioner in District 4 longtime commissioner Leigh Lenzmeier will retain his seat by defeating challenger Lana Feddema 52 percent to 47 percent.

For District 3 commissioner Jeff Bertram defeated Barry Belknap 67 percent to 32 percent.

All the other races in Stearns County were uncontested.