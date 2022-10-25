Election 2022: Stearns County Commissioner District 4

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Longtime Stearns County Commissioner Leigh Lenzmeier is looking to hold off another challenger in this year's election. Lenzmeier is being challenged by political newcomer Lana Feddema.

Lenzmeier says he's had to be open to change and learn new things in his time on the board and he wants to be a part of what 5G can mean for technology advancements for the county.

As our senior citizen population continues to age, Lenzmeier says the county can play a role in helping drive better services, like "aging in-place" as opposed to moving to assisted living facilities...

While some counties have a facility for elderly care, Stearns County does not. But, we supervise and regulate places that do exist. And, with an aging population, the need expands.

He says Stearns County also can be a leader in serving an ever-increasing veteran population in the St. Cloud area.

Feddema is a retired registrar for the St. Cloud Technical and Community College. She feels that experience will position her well for this job...

I think that was really good preparation for being a county commissioner because everything goes through the registrar's office...transcripts, grades, schedules, curriculum, and graduation. And, so you're dealing with these competing interests which are all very valid and needing to be addressed. And, then having to figure out, okay, what do I do with this? How is it going to impact that?

For Feddema, she says it's all about community service for her. She says being retired will give her the time to put all of her efforts into making Stearns County a better place moving forward and she feels she can bring a new perspective to the board.

Stearns County District 4 primarily covers Waite Park and parts of south St. Cloud.

