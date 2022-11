ST. JOSEPH (WJON NEWS) -- St. Joseph has re-elected long-time Mayor Rick Schultz.

Schultz defeated Kelly Beniek 53 percent to 47 percent.

For the St. Joseph City Council incumbent Kevin Kluesner was the top vote-getter with 38 percent of the vote. He'll be joined on the city council by newcomer Adam Scepaniak who got 34 percent of the vote.