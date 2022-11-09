Election 2022: St. Cloud Ballot Questions

Municipal Athletic Complex, photo by WJON.com's Alex Svejkovsky

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud voters had two ballot questions to decide on and there were mixed results.

The first question was asking for a half-cent sales tax over five years to raise $21.1 million to make improvements to the Municipal Athletic Complex.

That question failed with 53 percent saying no and 48 percent voting yes.

The second question asked for a property tax increase to raise $20 million to make improvements to neighborhood and community parks.

That question passed with 65 percent voting yet and 35 percent voting no.

