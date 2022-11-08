Election 2022: New Faces, Incumbent Voted on Rocori School Board

COLD SPRING (WJON News) - Two new faces and the incumbent have been elected to serve on the Rocori School Board.

Newcomer Kayla Nierenhausen received the most votes with 4,063 votes, or roughly 30%, followed by Matt Thompson who had 3,532 votes.

The lone incumbent in the race, Jennifer Bohnsack received 2,997 votes to serve a second term on the school board.

Rebecca Lies rounded out the voting collecting 2,821 votes.