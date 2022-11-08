Election 2022: Brosh Elected as Mayor of Foley

FOLEY (WJON News) - The city of Foley will have a new mayor. Jack Brosh defeated the incumbent Gerard Bettendorf after receiving 58% of the vote.

Get our free mobile app

Bettendorf, who had 42% of the vote, has been the mayor of Foley for six years. Brosh has been currently serving on the city council for the past four years.

In the race for Foley city council, it was Gary Swanson with 547 votes and Deborah Mathiowetz with 389 votes chosen to serve on the city council.

The third candidate in the race, incumbent Rosalie Musachio, received 345 votes.

Gary Swanson - Photo by Jeff McMahon, WJON. Gary Swanson - Photo by Jeff McMahon, WJON. loading...