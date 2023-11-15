Eden Valley-Watkins Football Poised for Perfect Season

Eden Valley-Watkins Football Poised for Perfect Season

Eden Valley-Watkins Football (photo courtesy of Adam Tri)

Eden Valley-Watkins football is 11-0 heading into Friday's Class 2-A State Semifinal game against Cannon Falls at 11:30 a.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.  The Eagles defeated Moose Lake-Willow River 60-0 in the state quarterfinals at Forest Lake High School last week to get to this point.

Get our free mobile app

Eden Valley-Watkins head coach Adam Tri joined me on WJON. On making it back to the state tournament, Tri says "it's awesome, the kids put a lot work in throughout the season starting in the summertime.  The kids do a great job buying in."  Tri says it takes all 60 players on the roster to make this work.  He indicates the team will not be overwhelmed by this experience and will be ready to go.  Tri says many players are back from last year's roster who had the experience of playing at U.S. Bank Stadium last season.  He explains that experience should help this time around.  He says playing a game indoors allows them the opportunity to use their entire offense and the kids may feel a bit faster.

The Eagles are making their 3rd straight State Tournament appearance after falling in the State Semifinals last season to Chatfield 27-12 to finish the season 11-1.

The Eagles are led by senior quarterback Nolan Geislinger.   Tri says Geislinger has been a great player for them and his blockers in front deserve a lot of credit for his success.  He says running back Max Geislinger has also done a great job running the football for them this season.  Tri wanted to highlight the offensive linemen Noah Stommes, Anthony Fink, Dylan Geislinger, Mitchell Lipinski, Sonnie DeHeer and Dylan Walz.  He says he can't say enough good things about this group.

Tri says Friday's opponent Cannon Falls likes to run the ball and they do it well.  Because of this Tri says they need to play really good assignment football on defense.

Eden Valley-Watkins Roster:

NumberNamePositionHeightWeightYear
1Schultz, ParkerWR6'2"17512
2Geislinger, NolanQB6'0"17012
3Thielen, BrodenWR6'1"17012
4Neiman, LandonWR6'0"15012
5Portner, JacksonRB5'7"15010
7Glenz, BlakeQB6'0"14010
8Becker, BraydenWR5'11"15510
9Scheeler, CarterRB5'717511
10Langer, PrestonWR6'2"20010
11Dziengel, LeeWR5'10"14511
12Moehrle, WyattWR6'4"18511
13Schmidt, RyderQB5'111509
18Ballard, WilliamWR5'8"15011
19Schmitt, GabrielWR5'7"13510
20Torborg, MaxwellWR6.0"15510
21Artis, LaMichaelRB5'101609
22Haag, NolanWR6'1"17512
23Hiltner, BraylonQB6'11709
24Caron, JacobWR5'7"13510
25Eder, GavinWR5'11"16512
27Vaquera Valencia, RickyWR5'81309
28Geislinger, MaxRB5'11"18011
32Allen-Markgraf, GavinWR5'813011
33Swartz, LandenRB5'513010
34Maile, JackRB5'7"19010
44Leukam, BrandonWR5'614510
50Kramer, BrodyOL5'8"20510
51Lang, NathanOL5'6"19510
52Fink, AnthonyOL6'4"22012
53Stevens, CadenOL5'8"19512
54DeHeer, SonnieOL6'4"20512
55Walz, DylanOL5'9"18011
56Geislinger, DylanOL5'8"24012
57Stommes, NoahOL6'823012
58Schutz, TylerOL6'3"23010
60Ludwig, TreyceOL5'11"18011
61Hoffmann, SamuelOL5'92309
62Albright, AaliyahOL5'719011
64Lipinski, MitchellOL6'1"23511
65Eder, DeuceOL5'102409
66Nistler, ArchieOL5'10"24010
67Kipf, CodyOL5'1026512
70Molitor, BraydonOL6'01809
71Pauls, WyattOL6'29510
72Kuechle, PorterOL5'10"20012
73Salzl, HenryOL5'11"19010
74Bates, HunterOL5'8"21510
75McCann, LandonOL6'1"20510
76Magedanz, BraidenOL5'10"18010
77Becker, NicholasOL6'0"25010
78Holthaus, BryceOL5'823011
79Jamison, TristianOL5'822010
80Diffley, AlexanderWR6'2"16012
81Sieben, BrodyWR5'41209
82Landwehr, HenryWR5'11"14510
83Schmitt, AveryWR5'91309
84Finger, MasonWR5'11"14510
85Hernandez, EliWR5'10"16511
87Kramer, BraydenWR6'0"14011
88Corcuera Abundes, BryanWR5'813511

My conversation with Eden Valley-Watkins Head Coach Adam Tri is below.

 

 

Come Visit Watkins, MN With Us in Pictures

Filed Under: Adam Tri, eden valley-watkins football
Categories: From Our Shows, From the WJON Newsroom, high school sports, Morning Newswatch with Jay Caldwell, Show Notes, Sports, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON