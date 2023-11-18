St. Cloud Crush Win In High School Sports Recap For Friday

STILL WATER (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Crush won 3-2 over St. Paul Johnson in the Boys' CI Adapted Soccer Tournament Friday. The Crush advance to the Semifinals to take on Dakota United at noon on Saturday. If the Crush beat Dakota United they will move on to the championship game at 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 2-A Semifinal: Cannon Falls 24, Eden Vally Watkins 42. Eden Valley-Watkins got a huge performance from quarterback Noal Geislinger in the victory. Geislinger threw for 179 yards and 3-touchdowns, he also ran for 120 years and 2-touchdowns. Wyatt Moehrle rushed for a score and had 170 yards receiving and 3-touchdowns as well for Eden-Valley,

Belgrade Brooten-El Rosa will take on Minneota at 11:00 a.m. in the Class-A Semifinal, and Dassel-Cokato plays Annandale at 4:30 p.m. in the Class 3-A Semifinal. Both games are on Saturday.

