September brings us a lot of change; the changing of the seasons, the start of school, and getting ready for holiday celebrations with loved ones. It can also be an incredibly difficult time for those in our community who do not have the love and support they need. Parent neglect, and mental health issues can play a serious role in the well-being of the youth who have nowhere to go at times; hopping from couch to couch at friends' homes or sometimes not even having shelter and sleeping outside.

SEPTEMBER KINDNESS CAKE CAMPAIGN

This month, Jules Bistro is teaming up their Kindness Cake Campaign with '180 Degrees St. Cloud Youth Shelter,' the only 24-hour emergency shelter for youth ages 12 to 19 who experience or are at risk of experiencing homelessness, violence, and even sex trafficking and exploitation. We would love to think that these horrible conditions don't exist right in our own backyard, but they do.

From Jules Bistro's Facebook page:

'When you purchase a $20 slice of this delightfully delicious cake, $13 will be set aside to provide support for the work of 180 Degrees. A whole kindness cake purchase ($136) provides over $83 in support.'

HOW TO ENJOY THIS CAKE

There are many ways you can enjoy this cake. Order a whole cake for someone special's birthday party, and let them know that because of their birthday cake, good things are being done for area youth in need in our community. You can purchase a whole cake for your work employees for a job well done; or simply come in for breakfast, lunch, brunch, or dinner, and have a delightful piece of kindness cake for a sweet ending.

THE CAKE

This month's one-of-a-kind cake has three yellow cake layers brushed with simple syrup, then layered with housemade apple cinnamon filling, covered with white chocolate buttercream, and finally garnished with caramel drizzle, even more apple cinnamon filling, crushed cashews, and cashew brittle shards to top it all off.

