Earl R. Malone, 77, Little Falls

April 1, 1945 - August 9, 2022

attachment-Earl Malone loading...

Earl R. Malone, 77 year old resident of Little Falls died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, August 9 in Little Falls. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 13 at 1:00 P.M. St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, with Father Benjamin Kociemba officiating. A visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday. The Military Honors will be provided by the Little Falls American Legion Post #46.

https://portal.memoryshare.com/services/view/earl-malone-8099561

Earl Rueben Malone was born April 1, 1945 to the late Ruben and Blanche (Hardy) Malone in Dow City, Iowa. Earl grew up and attended school in the Dow City area. He served his Country during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged. He was united in marriage to Jeanie Goninan on April 21, 2001 in Foley, MN. The couple made their home in Little Falls, where Earl owned his own lawn service. He also worked as a breeding manager for Petron Farms. Earl loved time spent on John Deere Tractors, playing with the baby pigs, mowing lawns and plowing snow. He was also a handyman for the AmericInn in Little Falls. He was a member of the American Legion Post #46 in Little Falls. Earl will be remembered for his willingness to help others in a time of need and his caring and kind demeanor.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jeanie Malone of Little Falls; daughters, Karlotta (Wayne) Johnson of Brainerd, Jamie (Dan) Babb of Foley and Rachael Malone of Little Falls; grandchildren, Tabitha Kuhlman, Christina Kuhlman, Taeler Babb, Mickenzie Babb and Cherokee Stanford; 6 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben and Blanche Malone; infant son, Galen Malone; son, Doug Malone; siblings, Hazel, Anna, Lillian, Minnie, Marcelene, Merlene, Marlene, James and Hans.