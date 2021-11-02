Dungeons and Dragons Rises in Popularity

ST. CLOUD -- Dungeons and Dragons is rising in popularity in the area.

If you look at the St. Cloud Area Facebook Page, you can see several posts from people looking to play the popular roleplaying game.

The company that makes the game, Wizards of the Coast, says Dungeons and Dragons made 33 percent more in sales in 2020 than in 2019, the seventh consecutive year of growth.

Gabriel Albert with Lewis Game Shop says they have had people come in curious about the game.

The game is not difficult to learn. It's all a matter of finding the right way to learn for you, it's all a matter of finding the right way for you to enjoy the game. You can do everything from standard fantasy, to horror, to SciFi, to modern. This system is beautiful.

Players play as characters represented by small models on the table. They role dice to find out what happens in the story.

Albert says in the past, people have been turned away from the game because of it's complexity.

The newest system that is currently in place, Dungeons and Dragons Fifth Edition, is beautify simplistic. It has some basic stats that go over the basic stuff your character can do, and it allows you to approach the game a simply or as complexly as you want.

Lewis Game Shop hosts Dungeons and Dragons every Sunday at noon.

Albert says this is a a good opportunity for new players to learn to play.

