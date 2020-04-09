Duluth Participates In Worldwide #LightItBlue Campaign, Lighting The Lift Bridge + Enger Tower In Blue

The City of Duluth used their new color-changing LED light technology on the Aerial Lift Bridge to participate in the worldwide #LightItBlue campaign, recognizing healthcare providers and essential workers for their frontline efforts during the battle with COVID-19.

Officials with the city shared in a press release that they planned to participate on Thursday night (April 9) with both the Lift Bridge and Enger Tower being bathed in blue light. These landmarks join a number of structures around the country that are participating on Thursday night. Other regional landmarks (seen below) include US Bank Stadium, Target Field, Lambeau Field, Xcel Energy Center, Target Center, and the I-35W Bridge in Minneapolis.

The campaign first started in the United Kingdom two weeks ago, when more than 130 bridges, buildings, and landmarks were lit in blue. Tonight’s event is the first to take place in the United States.

The City's Facebook page went on to say "Thank you does not say enough to show our appreciation to those who are going to work everyday despite putting themselves and their families at risk. #DuluthLight #StayHomeMN"

Following Thursday night's #LightItBlue participation, city officials say the Aerial Lift Bridge will return to the temporary "new normal" shade of "Minnesota Purple" we've been seeing in recent days at the request of Mayor Larson. The purple is "an effort to bring joy to our community" and show solidarity with all of Minnesota.

Here are some of the other regional #LightItBlue participants: