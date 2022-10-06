Drivers Forced to Detour Around Sherburne County Road 8 Project

ST. CLOUD -- Drivers are being forced to detour around a construction project affecting Sherburne County Road 8.

The road closed this week so the city of St. Cloud can replace the wastewater lift station that serves the Wayside Neighborhood at 27th Street Southeast.

The road closure in southeast St. Cloud began Monday and will remain closed until October 14th.

A detour is posted.

