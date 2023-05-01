Dr. James “Jim” Peters, DDS, 85, Little Falls

October 10, 1937 - April 28, 2023

James “Jim” N. Peters died peacefully in the early morning hours of April 28, at his home, with his family by his side. A visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 4 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A Celebration of Life will begin at 6:30 P.M. on Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Jim was born to Edmund and Susan (Backes) Peters in Little Falls, MN on October 10, 1937. He spent a short period of his childhood in Cold Spring, MN; but the majority of his youth was spent in Little Falls, where he attended St. Mary’s Catholic School, and made many lifelong friends. He graduated from Little Falls High School in 1955, and went on to attend St. John’s University, and later graduated from the University of Minnesota. Jim graduated from the U of M dental school in 1964. He served his Country in the United States Army from June 28, 1964 until his honorable discharge on March 17, 1969. A visit to Little Falls and a Minnesota snowstorm (sound familiar?) prevented him from visiting other locations in which to start a dental practice. Jim surprised himself by accepting a position with the Falls Court Dental Office because of the convincing words of John Weber and the innovative concept of a group practice. He and his young family moved back to Little Falls from his military duties in Fort Lewis, WA. The decision to join the Falls Court Dentists was one Jim would never regret. He loved the camaraderie a group practice offered; was a fierce advocate of the staff; and was a dedicated practitioner to his patients. Later in his career, Jim became a member of the board of Delta Dental, and served for over 20 years. His extensive dental experience enabled him to be a well-respected contributor to that organization. Jim was a true credit to his profession.

Jim loved to fish. He was the patriarch of a fishing group that went to Canada for over 30 years. After retirement, he would spend the majority of his summers in Sioux Lookout, ON in his trailer with his wife, Jenelle and the various park friends made through the years. He enjoyed the end of the fishing day with an “Jim” and tonic (or two), much more than cleaning the many fish he caught. Jim also enjoyed many an October pheasant hunting in South Dakota and Iowa with his dogs Molly, Ellie and Josie. Jim was a friend to many, and was known for his quick wit and kindness to everyone. Nothing interfered with his Thursday night Exchange Club meetings, where he was a member for many, many years. Jim loved having “the bar” open for anyone who wanted to stop by and will be remembered by many as the “Manhattan Man”. Happy Hour will continue in honor of Jim where his apprentice bartenders will keep serving batches of Manhattans and cold Coors Lights for any thirsty friends. Jim had a passion for history, and almost became a history teacher; but was advised by his professor that while he could enjoy history while practicing dentistry; he could not enjoy dentistry while being an historian. He took that advice and continued to read and discuss history with anyone…and everyone. He had a similar passion for politics and loved to engage in a lively debate.

Jim married Jenelle Johnson Flom on August 6, 1986. Together they enjoyed traveling, including various road trips and their winter vacations skiing in Big Sky, Montana with other families from Little Falls. Many memories were also made traveling throughout Europe and the United States with friends made through the Sister City Exchange Program. Jamaica held a special place in Jim’s heart, and they returned to Negril for over 30 years. During their beach time, they both enjoyed reading books; which led to their forming a couple’s book club where Jim valued the friendship, food and discussion that this group provided.

Jim is survived by his wife Jenelle; son Steve and his wife Cec, and their son, Zack; son Scott and his wife Mary, and their children Mitch (Marissa) and Allison; daughter Lisa and her husband Greg and their children, Jenna (Kevin), Cally (Caleb) and Brody; Jenelle’s daughter Kaia and her partner, Todd and their children Boden and Louie. Jim is also survived by the mother of his children Sue.