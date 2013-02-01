Double Digit Negative Temps in Minnesota, Wisconsin

UNDATED (AP) - Dangerously cold temperatures have settled into northern areas of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Readings plummeted to 33 below zero in Big Fork, Minn., Friday morning. Longville, Minn., isn't far behind with 29 below. That's without factoring in the wind chill.

Hurley schools closed Friday in far northern Wisconsin because of the deep freeze. The temperature hovered around 15 below in Hayward and Siren. Daytime highs weren't expected to crack zero.

Some school districts delayed the start of classes by two hours.